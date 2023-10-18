Do you even have $2,000 in your account? – Schwarzenegger slams pundit in Shatta Wale's defence

Afia Schwarzenegger has rained heavy insults at entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa, for criticizing Shatta Wale during the recent episode of the United Showbiz.

She expressed that Vida is unworthy of criticizing someone as important as Shatta Wale.



Afia Schwarzenegger’s rants are in reaction to Vida’s assertion that the dancehall musician’s prominence is tied to his swimming pool and fees for shows.



Vida, during the discussion with panelists on the UTV show, emphasized that the musician only brags about unnecessary things rather than investing in his career and intellect.



She made these remarks while discussing Shatta Wale’s attacks on Fadda Dickson, Dr. Kwame Osei Kwame Despite, following Kwasi Aboagye’s claims that he wasn’t paid the £80,000 performance fee at the Ghana Music Awards UK.



Vida’s statements, however, did not sit well with Afia Schwarzenegger, who dished out a harsh response.



“The girl that was hurling insults at Shatta Wale? Who is she? What does she have? Apart from speaking on TV who is she? That girl who doesn’t dress nicely or wear good wigs. Does she have ten thousand dollars in her account? Has she seen some before? Common ten thousand dollars. Can she pull out even two thousand dollars from her account?

“You live in a compound house and you’re insulting someone like Shatta Wale. People don’t know where to draw the line. Just because you had lights and a camera focused on you, you spew rubbish. Next time dress nicely before criticizing us. Shatta said what he said," she fumed.



Defending Shatta further, Afia Schwarzenegger added, that he shouldn’t be blamed for what she described as venting out his frustrations to people who have long terrorized him in the country.



Watch the video below:







