Do you know how much I put into my craft? – Empress Gifty to MzGee

Popular Gospel singer, Empress Gifty has questioned media personality, MzGee if she knows the amount of money she invests in her music career.

As part of the interaction on the July 29 edition of United Showbiz, MzGee asked Empress Gifty why she promotes her song for just a short period.



She added that she has noticed the gospel singer focuses much on marital counseling and not on her craft.



MzGee asked: “After you release your songs and make just some media rounds, we don’t see you anymore. Your focus is on marriage inspiration and that stories. Sometimes people ask what song you have released because it’s been a while since they heard from you. You just leave your music career behind”.



Empress Gifty, in a quick response, disagreed with what MzGee said and stated that she invests a huge amount of money in her music career more than any gospel artiste in Ghana.



She went ahead to say that she has no producer nor an investor thus every money that goes into her craft is her hard-earned money.

"I don’t have a producer; I do everything myself. So, you think I will shoot an expensive video, go around, and just be reluctant? Ah MzGee, rephrase your question. You’re speaking to a big artiste so, rephrase your question.



"Do you know how much I put into my craft? To tell me after going on one media tour, then I stop doing music. I don’t have a producer, I don’t have an investor, I put in my earn money to do it. I don’t know any gospel musician who invests in his or her craft like the way I do”, she lamented.



Empress Gifty also mentioned that her approach to promoting her song is different, therefore if she is not seen on television promoting her songs, then she is rather using her social media to do that.



“With the idea that I have, before you people know it, I have gotten a lot of followers. In this era, the new trend is that after releasing a song, you promote it for just a week and that is all as well as the message that they preach on their media tour is the same".



"But I sit down, rephrase the message and look out for different strategies. So, if you don’t see me on television, I am making money from my social media platform. Promotion skills are based on ideas and creativity. So those tell me I go around and just sit down. Don't say that again," she added.

