Do you people sleep on pillows at all? – Kwaw Kese jabs as fans compare 'newbies and legends'

Kwaw Kese scolds fans on Twitter



Rapper, Kwaw Kese has fumed with rage at attempts to compare new acts with counterparts who have been in existence for years, asking persons who engage in such comparisons if they are out of their minds.



In a tweet, Monday, sighted by GhanaWeb, Kwaw Kese was bewildered over the incessant comparison as he called for an end to the canker.



“How do you people sleep? How can you compare someone who’s been in the game consistently for over 10 years to someone who just started? Do you people sleep on pillows at all? When will the disrespect stop koraaa?” his tweet read.

In recent times, there has been a comparative analysis of the successes chalked by relatively new acts and older folks, with some vehemently rubbishing the efforts of some old musicians.



Black Sherif, has, for instance, been compared with Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and other industry greats following his epic records despite being in the music industry for less than five years.



The artiste has, however, called on all to put a stop to the comparison.



In an interview with Hitz FM, Blacko said he cannot compare himself to these “bigger” artistes who have more experience nor can he support an agenda to disrespect them.



“I don’t support that. Music fans will always be music fans, and so it is left to us [to do better]. There is no way I would downplay someone’s work or something. I respect the game, and I won’t compare myself to bigger names because that is the game, you don’t do that,” he told Andy Dosty, host of the show.

In April 2021, Gyakie who was barely two years in the game also responded to similar comparisons. She had been compared with Becca, Efya and some other females who are over a decade in the music business.



“I’m a baby in the industry, I started and it’s been only two years now. When they compare me to them, it’s not right. Stop comparing creatives. I feel like those things are not necessary and we just have to focus on pushing Ghana Music to the world. We have to focus on putting Ghana on the map. When people compare me to other artistes, especially my seniors, I’m not entirely cool and comfortable with it,” she told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV.



