‘Do you think I fear you? There is nothing you can do to me’ - Fiifi Pratt fights Kumchacha

Media personality, Fiifi Pratt clashed with the founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha over a disagreement on an issue.

The argument started when Kumchacha referred to Evangelist Kwasi Awuah as ‘Kwasia’ (stupid) when he was lambasting him for condemning artiste, Daddy Lumba to hell because of what he said in one of his songs.



According to Kumchacha, Evangelist Kwasi Awuah got it wrong for condemning Daddy Lumba to hell if he disagreed with his assertion in a song, because only God can determine the fate of man.



Aggrieved Kumchacha then went ahead to call him 'Kwasia' Awuah instead of Kwasi which triggered the host of the show, Fiifi Pratt to call him to order thereby leading to tension in the studio.



In an interview on Kingdom FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Fiifi Pratt slammed Kumchacha for making derogatory remarks about Kwasi Awuah and called on him to retract his statement.



This is how the controversy ensued between Kumchacha and the host of the show, Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM.

Fiifi Pratt: The name is not ‘Kwasia’ Awuah, it is Kwasi Awuah.



Kumchacha: As for me I know it is ‘Kwasia’ Awuah



Fiifi Pratt: No, I will not allow you to say this, his name is not 'Kwasia'



Kumchacha: Listen to me also, how can you say Daddy Lumba would go to hell because of a song? Look at Lumba’s reputable life and his fame in the country and you're saying this. Someone has put an artiste on fire but it is the ‘Kwasia’ that pains you?



Fiifi Pratt: He [Kwasi Awuah] did not say anything 'Kwasia' about Lumba so you can't tell him that. Please retract what you said.

Kumchacha: If I do that then my pastoral title should be stripped of me, do you think you are interviewing a kid? You have to be careful, this should be your last warning.



Fiifi Pratt: You can't give me a warning, there is nothing you can do to me. You have intimidated us for too long, you have to say sorry. Why do you like intimidating us all the time, do you think I fear you?



Kumchacha: Stop that, even prominent people we insult them how much more is somebody like him?



The controversy arose after Kumchacha was asked to give his opinion on what he makes of Evangelist Kwasi Awrah's claims that, Daddy Lumba would go to hell because of his utterances in one of his songs which seem to undermine God.



The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries was unhappy with the claims and began to chide him for his actions.

