Doctor says pubic hair on vagina not for beautification

Dr Kennedy Tettey Cofie Brightson

Dr Kennedy Tettey Cofie Brightson, the Superintendent-Shai Osudoku Hospital in the Greater Accra Region has said that the pubic hair that grows on the vulva is not for beautification, therefore it should be shaved off at all times.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show concerning women shaving their hair on the vulva, Dr Brightson stated that the vulva is not for beautification, because it can breed all kinds of organisms and invite lice into the pubic hair.



He said, “both men and women must learn to keep that area clean of hair, that is you should”.



Meanwhile, some people have also complained about getting boils around their vulva anytime they shave.



The doctor explained that a lot of staphylococci which is a type of germs commonly found on the skin or in the nose of even healthy individuals give the by-products that are mild odours.

He added that men who request for their women to keep their pubic hairs are only endangering them because the wish of the man should not be the suffering of the woman.



Again, Dr Brightson disclosed that shaving the vagina is a technique and advised women to stop inserting products into the vagina in the name of tightening, because it does not help.



He said, “the Vagina is a sacred place that needs to be taken good care of”.