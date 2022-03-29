1
Menu
Entertainment

Doggy style doesn’t give stroke – Doctor debunks claims

Dr. Adu Boateng EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic?resize=800%2C522&ssl=1 Dr. Adu Boateng

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

A Medical Doctor, Dr. Adu Boateng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic, has debunked the erroneous assertion that sex causes stroke in men.

In Ghana, there is the perception that men who usually stand and have sex with women have the tendency of getting strokes.

Several men because of this have decided to only enjoy sex in their beds in order not to be down by stroke.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM Dr. Adu Boateng indicated that the perception is wrong.

According to him, sex especially the ones done whiles standing does not cause stroke.

He indicated that it could be that the individual who is engaged in the act has weak nerves.

“Standing and having sex can’t give you stroke. If you get stroke through sex then the cause of the disease has been with you. It could be that the person has weak nerves which have broken down and you are engaged in a strenuous exercise like sex,” he said.




Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game
'I wanted to trace Amedeka and arrest him' –Kwabena Agyepong
Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria
Gabby Otchere-Darko tackles Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Frank Davies slams Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Okudzeto ‘fights’ for Prof Jane Naana
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy