‘Dogs are eating up fellow dogs’ - Blakk Rasta reacts to Kennedy Agyapong-Chairman Wontumi feud

Kennedy Agyapong, Blakk Rasta and Chairman Wontumi

Controversial musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has condemned the feud between flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, and Ashanti regional chairman of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

He described the banter between both NPP personalities as a ‘dog bite dog’ situation where Chairman Wontumi and Kennedy Agyapong where both individuals engaged in unnecessary public uproar.



The controversial radio personality indicated that there is no unity in the NPP with influential members being at the center of controversies that send a terrible signal about the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



“Today as the party is disintegrating, dogs are eating up fellow dogs. My brother, my sister it's a dog-eat-dog situation in the NPP right now. No decency anymore, everybody is eating everybody,” he said.



He further cautioned that if care is not taken, president Akufo-Addo would soon be a victim of the chaotic situation in the party.



“I will not be surprised if one of these days somebody slaps the president and makes him fall into a coma. One of their own is capable of doing this. I am not calling for violence against the President.



“But the way dogs are biting dogs, the father dog would soon be beaten. I am speaking in parables. My brother, my sister. Look at the furor and the confusion that is happening in the party. The souls of Kwame Nkrumah and the spirits of Yaa Asantewaa are haunting all these dirty people in power,” he said during the UrbanBlend show which GhanaWeb monitored.

Blakk Rasta made these remarks after Chairman Wontumi warned Kennedy Agyapong to desist from casting insinuations and issuing threats against him.



He reiterated that if the same act persists, he would cause the arrest of Kennedy Agyapong to bring him to order.



“It is not true as Kennedy Agyapong alleges that I am destroying the NPP. You came to Kumasi and failed to meet up or call any of the leadership in the party and government in this region, yet you attacked the Regional Minister, you attacked Kyei-Mensah, you attacked the Education Minister and you attacked me, Wontumi.



"Now you are there playing saint that it is me rather that is destroying the party. Tell me, who is destroying the party?



“I won’t insult you and there’s no better person to kill your campaign than yourself. But let me send this caution to you, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, if you threaten me again, I will cause your arrest,” Chairman Wontumi warned.



BS/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



