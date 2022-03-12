Doing business in Ghana is hell - Fella Makafui addresses entrepreneurship challenges

Fella Makafui, Actress

Actress and Business owner Fella Makafui believes that if one survives in business in Ghana, such a person can survive anywhere in the world.

She believes that doing business in Ghana is one of the most difficult things one can do in this life.



Fella Makafui who is known for her several businesses made this known in a tweet shared with her followers.



One cannot tell what aspect of business triggered the post by the actress.



But she seems to be revealing the reality of several entrepreneurs in Ghana.

She said, “If you survive as an Entrepreneur in Ghana, you can in any part of the world because it’s hell doing business here!!”.



The Government of Ghana has through its 2022 budget called on the youth to embrace entrepreneurship.



It is on record that the Finance Minister had said at a Graduation ceremony at the University for Professional Studies that the payroll is full and that it will be prudent if the youth embrace entrepreneurship to create opportunities for themselves.



The government has, however, introduced the YouStart initiative to encourage more youth to venture into businesses.