Doing music demands a lot of money – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther 6.jpeg Gospel musician, Piesie Esther

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has asserted that going into music is expensive.

According to her, anyone who does not have enough money or resources to do music should not think about doing it.

Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Obra Yi’s edition of Nsem Pii, she mentioned, “It takes a lot to do music and if you’re not fortunate to get people to support you, you won’t be able to produce.”

She revealed talent alone is not enough and one will need more than talent to push their music.

“To record a music video and promoting the song is also on another level. I’ll advise anyone who wants to go into music to have a lot of money and brace themselves because it’s not easy if you want your song to be known and recognized everywhere,” she mentioned.

