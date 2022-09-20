Doing music is not always fun; hardly any personal time – Ayra Starr

Nigerian music star Ayra Starr

Nigerian music star Ayra Starr has shared being a professional singer is not always fun as people may think.

The ‘Bloody Samaritan’ hitmaker revealed this on a 15 September, 2022, Spotify Radar interview.



“Properly doing music definitely has not always been fun,” she opened up.



“There is no time for anything personal at all,” she noted.



Born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, this circumstance is not a surprise to her.



“I knew that was going to be a problem,” she said and added what keeps her buoyed up: “What has kept me going [are] God, my family, my friends.”



She also finds similar solace in her record label, Don Jazzy’s Mavin: “Also I met some amazing in my label. It’s not just about work. They are my family.”

The Benin City native also revealed how different cities she’s lived in in Nigeria have influenced her music career.



“Growing up in different cities, from Lagos to Abuja to Cotonou, has helped me transform different energies into my sound,” she stated.



“Cotonou is like a beach. Very calm, very serene, and you know it’s just a place you can just get your mind together,” Ayra revealed and then spoke about her time in Africa’s most populous city, Lagos.



“Lagos. For creatives, and a creative person like me, Lagos just feels like home. Something was always going on. Always one party somewhere. I would go to parties I wasn’t invited to. Just something was always happening. There’s something about the commotion, the vibe, everything that’s happening, everybody’s doing something, everybody understands the struggle, everybody is working just as hard as me.”



Ayra Starr was signed to Mavin in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic when she was 18-years-old.