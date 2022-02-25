Don’t follow friends to smoke wee – Shatta Wale preaches against peer pressure

Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has advised the youth of Ghana never to make their friends force them into smoking marijuana known commonly as ‘wee.‘

He notes that illicit drug is not for everyone and therefore the youth should be careful with it.



He believes that there is the need for the youth to be focused on building a life for themselves rather than engaging in things that will draw them back.



Shatta Wale made this opinion known on social media.



He said “I didn’t give myself pressure as I was planning to make it, cuz I knew it could affect my future. Don’t let your friend tell you to try and smoke wee if wee is not good for you ..Brother, sister if you get future plans, you won’t waste your time on Nonsense.”

In recent times the youth have taken to smoking.



Scenes from recent events in town indicate that currently both young men and women smoke either cigarettes, shisha or marijuana.



Most of these young folks are following the trend and following blindly in order to be socially accepted into the fold.