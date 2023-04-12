0
Don Jazzy denies buying ‘fake streams’ for his artists

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian producer, Michael Collins Ajereh who is popularly called Don Jazzy has reacted to suggestions that he buys “fake streams” to boost his signees’ songs on digital streaming platforms using “streaming farm”.

This comes after the music executives and other record label mates were called out on social media by fans for using streaming farms to manipulate stream numbers in favor of their artists.

But in a recent interview, the Mavin boss declared that there was no such thing as “streaming farm”.

He urged up-and-coming artists not to be deceived by the speculations of an existing streaming farm that can boost stream numbers.

He admonished them to work harder.

Don Jazzy said: “All these side talks of there is a form of streaming farm somewhere, makes you become lazy. Go and create beautiful music and do all you need to do to market your songs.

“Don’t sit down there and be assuming ‘this person is getting here because there’s a streaming farm somewhere’. Trust me, it’s just going to be affecting you. You will be thinking that it’s unattainable. You can not get it. Ogbeni, you are doing yourself a disservice."

“There’s no goddamn f*cking streaming farm. Or I don’t know whether people have it. But take it from people like us that are succeeding, that are at the forefront. I’m telling you that there’s no goddamn streaming farm. It doesn’t make any sense. If there’s a streaming farm why am I not buying it for my artists that are not winning?” he quizzed.

