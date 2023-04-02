'Don Jazzy is the brain behind my album name' – Davido

Record producer, Don Jazzy

Afrobeats star, Davido Adeleke known popularly known as Davido has revealed how he landed the ideal name for his new album ‘Timeless'.

Speaking in an interview to promote his album, he said that, record producer, Don Jazzy suggested the title he should give his fourth studio album.



He clarified that Jazzy made the suggestion in his direct message (DM) about a year ago, and he followed it up.



Davido said he almost chose a different album name but eventually settled on ‘Timeless’, as suggested by the Mavin boss.

In his words: “Funny enough, Jazzy actually DMed me like a year ago and suggested that I named my album Timeless. In the end, I changed it like two months ago and changed it back.”



Timeless was released on Friday, March 31.