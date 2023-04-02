0
Menu
Entertainment

'Don Jazzy is the brain behind my album name' – Davido

Don Jazzy 32efh.png Record producer, Don Jazzy

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afrobeats star, Davido Adeleke known popularly known as Davido has revealed how he landed the ideal name for his new album ‘Timeless'.

Speaking in an interview to promote his album, he said that, record producer, Don Jazzy suggested the title he should give his fourth studio album.

He clarified that Jazzy made the suggestion in his direct message (DM) about a year ago, and he followed it up.

Davido said he almost chose a different album name but eventually settled on ‘Timeless’, as suggested by the Mavin boss.

In his words: “Funny enough, Jazzy actually DMed me like a year ago and suggested that I named my album Timeless. In the end, I changed it like two months ago and changed it back.”

Timeless was released on Friday, March 31.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha