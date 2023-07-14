0
Don Jazzy reveals why he didn’t sign Davido, Wizkid when he had the opportunity

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Renowned music executive, Don Jazzy, has stated why he turned down the opportunity to sign Afrobeats icons Wizkid and Davido to his now-defunct record label, Mo'hits.

The music executive revealed the information on the Leaderboard podcast, hosted by Fisayo Fosudo.

Don Jazzy explained that because Banky W, the CEO of EME Records, had already taken the opportunity to sign Wizkid, he was unable to do so.

In the case of Davido, Don Jazzy established that he shot down the opportunity to sign him because he believed the artiste could find success on his own.

Don Jazzy was however sad for declining the opportunity to sign talents like Simi and Teni.

He mentioned that rapper, Falz was a candidate for signing, but the transaction ultimately failed.

He said: “I like Simi, I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I like Teni, but I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I had the opportunity of signing Davido but I didn’t because I kind of figured that he would be fine. Wizkid, obviously, I couldn’t because Banky W got to him first. That would have been amazing. Falz, I love his work. We almost had a deal.”

