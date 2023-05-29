Don Jazzy’s endorsement came as a big surprise – Ghanaian singer Kuneli

Deborah Mawunyo Kunneh (Kuneli)

Rising Ghanaian singer-songwriter and Afro Fusion music star Deborah Mawunyo Kunneh popularly known by her stage name Kuneli has revealed a recent endorsement by renowned Nigerian music producer and CEO of The Mavins, Don Jazzy came out of the blue.

Speaking in an interview with NY DJ on the latest episode on BTM Afrika, the musician, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) revealed how the endorsement came about.



“Don Jazzy’s endorsement actually came as a big surprise. As busy as he could be, I persistently sent him DMs over the past months to give my music a listening ear but never had any response so I wasn’t expecting it at the time it came.



"I was actually somewhere when friends started calling me to check out Don Jazzy’s comment on my Instagram post. It was actually a great feeling and I hope I can make more people proud with my music.” she said.

Currently promoting her new single Better Days, Kuneli is gradually building an enviable catalogue. She has already released a number of singles including Odo Lastik, Wanna Love Me, Chacha, M’akoma (Promise), Understand, Guard Down, Guilty Pleasure, Like I Do, and Run Away.



Watch the interview below.



