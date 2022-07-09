Don Little blasts 'jealous' Tracey Boakye

Don Little puts Tracy Boakye in her place
Diminutive actor, Don Little, has heaped praises on Jackie Appiah and slammed Tracey Boakye for calling the actress's house a ‘Bush Mansion’.
According to Don Little in a video shared by blogger, Ghana ho nsem, Jackie acts very mature and has never bothered to address rumours about her or insulted anyone.
“I have never seen a day that this lady (Jackie Appiah) has spoken ill of anyone before on social media. That is what tells you that she is a mature person and that she was raised well.
“Those who were reared are the ones who wake up and talk anyhow like chickens and ducks. It's jealousy that's killing Tracey Boakye. If you are okay, why then do you have to envy your sister? You are okay and look at the car you drive," he said in the Twi language.
The internet went haywire barely a week ago when Jackie Appiah’s mansion flooded social media accounts of bloggers and users leading many to tag Tracey Boakye in them.
Tracey reacted to the pictures on her Instagram account asserting she was happy to be compared to Jackie Appiah but what came next was shocking.
The actress wrote a post telling all the people tagging her in what she described as ‘Jackie Appiah’s Bush Mansion’ to wait for hers.
