Don Little hits the road, shows off driving skills

Diminutive Kumawood actor, Don Little has proven that the ability to drive a car is not one of the things his height stops him from enjoying.



A video of Don Little showing off his driving skills has hit the internet and has attracted several comments.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, Don Little could be seen behind the steering while his fellow actor, Salinko who took the video sat beside him.

With some background music to set the mood right, Don Little navigates his way on an untarred road and at a point when he was about to descend a hill, Salinko asked him if he will be capable of descending to which he firmly replied yes.



The diminutive actor who has on occasions reiterated his commitment to rise above challenges posed by his height had to support himself with a pillow on the seat to elevate him.



In the video, he had another pillow placed behind him to support his back.



Watch Don Little showing off his driving skills below:



