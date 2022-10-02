Don't act such that people will disrespect you - Baba Sadiq tells Hopeson Adorye

Baba Sadiq advices Hopeson Adorye

Baba Sadiq has urged Hopeson Adorye not to involve himself in issues that will call for the youth to disrespect him as though they are playmates after accusing him of being the mastermind behind the booing incident of the president at the Global Citizen Festival.

“My advice to him is that, at your level and your age, don’t search for paths where young people may have to disrespect you in this way.



“Kojo Oppong Nkrumah came to meet you at the party, Sammy Awuku came to meet you, Samuel Jinapor came to meet you, all of them, why is it that when there is a dirty job, he is the one and not them?” he said.



On October 1, 2022, Hopeson Adorye asserted that Baba Sadiq and two other leading members of the NDC recruited some youth of Fadama to boo the president during the Global Citizens Festival held in Ghana.



In an interview with Okay FM, Hopeson Adorye alleged that the Editor of the Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbey, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini and NDC Communication Team Member on Creative Arts, Baba Sadiq were the masterminds of the booing.



In a rebuttal, Baba called the parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso ‘somebody who is not well in the brain’.



“Obviously, this can come from somebody who is not well in the brain. For a person to actually say this is what Sadiq will engage in; I am above that. I am above these things. I will never engage in such things. It’s a lie,” he added.





Watch the maiden edition of E-Forum below.











ADA/WA