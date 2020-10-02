Don’t agree to sex, believe your talent is worth more – Musician advises ladies

Musician Priscilla Hesse

Model and upcoming artiste, Priscilla Hesse, has charged that women should believe in themselves and their talents so much as not to allow people leverage on that to use them for their sexual pleasure.

During an interview with host, Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on the Girl Vibes show, she stated that women should always put their dignity first.



She said, “What I hate most in my life is for someone to give me ultimatums; to tell me that I have to do this before you do that for me. Then it feels like I am not even worth that place. If you think I’m very good as an artiste, then it should even be vice versa. I should be the one giving you that option”.



Priscilla continued, “Whatever you think you’re capable of doing, if someone tries to push you to some low level to sleep with you because you don’t have the money, you need to get to that extent, you have to say no or else at the end of the day, it will come back to bite you”.

In her opinion, it is a risk not to take risks, hence ladies should take the risk of saying no to men who try to have sex with them in exchange for helping them pursue their dream job even if that seems to be the only visible way at the moment because at the right time, God will make their dreams a reality.



The singer, who confessed that she has found herself in many situations like this and resisted, again urged her fellow ladies that, “If you know you’re worth something, you should always say no when someone gives you that option”.