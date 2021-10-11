Don't allow fame to get into your head - KiDi advises celebrities

Singer KiDi

Award-winning singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in showbiz as KiDi, has admonished Ghanaian celebrities never to forget that fame can be temporary and as such should remember their roots at the height of their career.

The Lynx Entertainment signee says he is still in touch with old friends despite being famous following his breakthrough in the music scene.



"I won't advise anybody to allow fame and celebrity life to get into their heads because some of these things, come and go. When they go, you will still have those old friends who are still around, they are the same people you'll run to.

"I don't think if by God's grace I have become a star and I'm travelling the world, I should change towards the people or I should become pompous or arrogant towards people. If you are close to me, everyone around me, we are still cool and close," said KiDi in an interaction with Okyeame Quophi on the Big Hits show.



KiDi is the composer of hit songs including 'Odo', 'Touch It', 'Enjoyment', and 'Adiepena'.