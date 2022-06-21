'Don’t be a man whose bills are paid by a woman' – McDan

McDan

Businessman Daniel McKorley, popularly known as ‘McDan’, has advised men to take full financial responsibility for their families and not depend on their wives in any way.

The business mogul believes that a wife’s salary is solely hers, while that of the man is for the family, therefore, women should not be preyed upon by their husbands.



“Your wife’s salary is her salary. Don’t come home and fight your wife because she can afford to pay the fees. Even if she’s paying the fees try to take it over, be seen to be very responsible.

“I am very particular about that because a lot of fathers lately are marrying because they want women to pay their bills. Don’t be a man that a woman pays their bills,” the Chief Executive of the McDan Group of Companies observed while speaking at a Father’s Day event on Sunday, June 19.



Father's Day is a day of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.