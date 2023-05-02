0
Menu
Entertainment

'Don’t be bullied into dating a broke person' - Video director

TG OMORI DFGHJ Music video director, TG Omori

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam better known as TG Omori, has cautioned ladies to be wary of 'broke' men.

According to him, ladies should not allow themselves to be bullied into getting into relationships with men who struggle financially.

Omori hammered that choosing a partner is a personal decision adding that ladies should make this choice based on their plans.

He made this known in a viral tweet: “Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold-digging. Look your life well and plan your aesthetics.”

Omori was reacting to the “gold-digging” slurs against materialistic women and women on social media by Internet trolls.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians