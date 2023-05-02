'Don’t be bullied into dating a broke person' - Video director

Music video director, TG Omori

Popular music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam better known as TG Omori, has cautioned ladies to be wary of 'broke' men.

According to him, ladies should not allow themselves to be bullied into getting into relationships with men who struggle financially.



Omori hammered that choosing a partner is a personal decision adding that ladies should make this choice based on their plans.



He made this known in a viral tweet: “Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold-digging. Look your life well and plan your aesthetics.”

Omori was reacting to the “gold-digging” slurs against materialistic women and women on social media by Internet trolls.



