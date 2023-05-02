1
Menu
Entertainment

'Don’t be bullied into dating broke men' - Women told

Angry Black Couple 1 File photo of a couple caught in a misunderstanding

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, aka TG Omori, has cautioned ladies to be wary of 'broke' men.

According to him, ladies should not allow themselves to be bullied into getting into relationships with broke men.

Omori added that the choice of choosing a partner is a personal decision, and as such, ladies should make that choice based on their plans.

He made this known via a tweet on Sunday.

“Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold-digging. Look your life well and plan your aesthetics,” his tweet read.

Omori was reacting to the “gold-digging” slurs against materialistic women on social media by Internet trolls.

Read the tweet below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians