Don't be deceived, Tracey Boakye is very secretive - Xandy Kamel

Tracey Boakye nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady' has been branded as a woman who loves to flaunt her life and property on social media but according to her close confidant, actress Xandy Kamel, the movie producer is the most secretive among their circle of friends.

Xandy has disclosed that friends of Tracey never knew the identity of her boyfriend, Frank Badu Ntiamoah until she published his photos just a few days before their wedding which came off on July 28, 2022.



Xandy Kamel who suffered a messy divorce back in 2021 has also debunked claims of bad blood between herself and Tracey, adding that they still remain best of friends although she couldn't make it to her wedding in Kumasi.



Speaking on Mahyease TV Show with Afia Tamakloe, Xandy admonished her friend to keep a few friends and also continue to keep her family issues to herself.



"There is no bad blood between us, we even had a chat this morning. When you are not close to someone, you turn to judge them wrongly...the only advice I will give her is this, she should keep her circle close. I opened my circle to friends who said crazy things about my marriage. The Tracey that I know is very secretive. Zionfelix and I are close friends of Tracey but we only got to see the face of the man she was in a relationship with the day she posted his photos on Instagram. We never knew the guy (Frank Ntiamoah).



"When Tracey got pregnant, we didn't even know. We visit her several times but didn't figure it out. She should maintain that and just keep her circles close. She only talks to friends when it has to do with money or business. I will advise her to keep her family issues to herself, she should seek counsel from her mother," said Xandy.

Also commenting on the bond between herself and Tracey, the outspoken actress revealed that Tracey Boakye played a crucial role in the planning of her wedding with her ex-husband, Kaninja, a Ghanaian sports presenter in 2020.



Speaking in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Xandy explained the circumstance leading to her failure to attend Tracey's wedding in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



"I planned my wedding with Tracey, in fact, 90% of the preparation was with her. She couldn't make it to my wedding because she delivered her daughter on the same day. I have heard stories claiming that I didn't attend her wedding because she didn't come to mine.



"I had already bought my ticket for Ghana Music Awards France, but the date clashed with her wedding. It was also a weekday and I had work to also attend. I couldn't travel to Kumasi and also the guy who handles my local flight said there wasn't an available ticket. I would have attended her wedding if it was in Accra, I had made two dresses but I couldn't wear them," she explained.





