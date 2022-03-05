0
Don’t be embarrassed by hustling - Yemi Alade advises

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Afropop singer Yemi Alade has advised her fans to put aside shame as they go about tending to the business that pays their bills.

The “Johnny” hit maker in a social media post explained working hard to earn a living should make a person feel proud rather than ashamed.

According to her struggling (hustling) and working hard are not synonymous with embarrassment or shame.

Alade wrote: “Never be Embarrassed to struggle (hustle), there is Absolutely No shame in working hard!!”

