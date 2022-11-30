Don’t be fooled by the flamboyance on social media; often it isn't self-funded – Nana Aba

Nana Aba Anamoah

Broadcast journalist and the General Manager at Accra-based GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has cautioned people to guard themselves against the lust for money being fooled by the luxury displayed on social media.

She indicated for celebrities like herself, much of what is shown on their social media timelines are not funded by themselves. They are often advertisement, she noted.



"When you see someone flamboyantly dressed on social media, don't think everything is okay [with them]," Nana Aba warned with visible concern.



"A lot of the times, I don't buy what I wear," she confessed.



Expatiating, she revealed: "People come to me and request for me to wear their outfits, take a picture of me in said outfits and let them have it."



"So don't go kill yourself out of desperation for money [for these things you see]," she again said and indicated that much of what she wears are gifts from endorsements requests she grants.

"I don't remember the last time I bought clothing, watch or hair with my own money. I don't remember the last time I took money out to buy such things, so don't be fooled by what you see on social media," the fashionista stressed.



"Always make sure you are learning, you are reading and you're ready for your big break when it comes," the popular radio and TV personality famed for her articulation encouraged.



Nana Aba was guesting on ‘Mahyease (My Beginning)’ on Accra-based Adom TV.



The 2021 interview resurfaced on the internet today.