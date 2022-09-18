Don’t be reckless; invest as a youth – Wofa Adum Atta advises

Uncle Adum Atta, a renowned author and counsellor

A counsellor and renowned author, Uncle Adum Atta has advised the youth against being reckless with their monies.

He encourages the youth to be focused and work at ensuring that they’ve invested greatly in themselves.



To him, the ages between 21 and 30 should be the years one invests in his/her life with monies that come their way.



He believes that investment in material things like shoes, dresses and bags are not worth it because with time they will all fade away but an investment in oneself will make them eat big.

“Today I’m challenging the youth that if you’re 21 to 40 and you’ve not invested in your life and you’re waiting to turn 40-60 to start investing in yourself then you’ll fail,” he said.



People have shoe wardrobes filled with shoes and they say that’s what’s trending but will it trend tomorrow? That is what you should ask yourself. A time is coming when these things you can’t go to them again and when you get to your third score which is 41-60 then you start growing and have only ten years in there to make amends. Don’t get to that third score of which you’ll have to make amends,” he said on Accra-based UTV.