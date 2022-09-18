0
Menu
Entertainment

Don’t be reckless; invest as a youth – Wofa Adum Atta advises

Adum Atta New Uncle Adum Atta, a renowned author and counsellor

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A counsellor and renowned author, Uncle Adum Atta has advised the youth against being reckless with their monies.

He encourages the youth to be focused and work at ensuring that they’ve invested greatly in themselves.

To him, the ages between 21 and 30 should be the years one invests in his/her life with monies that come their way.

He believes that investment in material things like shoes, dresses and bags are not worth it because with time they will all fade away but an investment in oneself will make them eat big.

“Today I’m challenging the youth that if you’re 21 to 40 and you’ve not invested in your life and you’re waiting to turn 40-60 to start investing in yourself then you’ll fail,” he said.

People have shoe wardrobes filled with shoes and they say that’s what’s trending but will it trend tomorrow? That is what you should ask yourself. A time is coming when these things you can’t go to them again and when you get to your third score which is 41-60 then you start growing and have only ten years in there to make amends. Don’t get to that third score of which you’ll have to make amends,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo