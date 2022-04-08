0
Don’t be shy about being a single mother – Sis Deborah

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian musician, Sister Deborah has advised her colleague women who are single mothers not to be shy of their status as single mothers.

“Women who are single mothers should be proud they are single mothers and not be shy about it anytime they are asked about their status,” she said.

According to her, it is not a bad thing to have a baby with a man who refuses to own up to his responsibilities.

“If there is something to be shy about, it should be the man who should be shy about fathering a child without being responsible,” she noted.

Sis Deborah known privately as Vanessa Deborah gave this advice on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra 100.5FM on April 7, 2022.

She called on women who are prostitutes not to also be shy of their trade but stand up for what they do because it is part of their livelihood.

