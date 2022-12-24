Don’t be superficial when choosing a partner – Dzifa Sweetness

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness has disclosed some errors ladies make before choosing their partners.

Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen show’, Dzifa Sweetness said “One big mistake a lot of ladies make these days is that they just look at the first appearance of men and date or marry them, without getting to know them personally.”



According to her, ladies need to understand that there are things one can’t manage when one goes into marriage.



“If you’re unable to communicate to your partner about things bothering you whiles in a relationship, then you still won’t be able to communicate to him about these same things and more when you are married,” she stated.

She noted that this normally happens to the ladies who just rush into marriage because they feel they are growing, hence, need to marry quickly.



“They end up going in for any man at all who comes their way without getting to him, and later in the marriage, they regret it. It is important and advisable to know certain things about your partner before marriage,” she advised.