Don’t be swayed by big butt when choosing a wife - Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei affectionately called Prophet Kumchacha has warned young people not to be swayed by huge butts when choosing a wife, but rather someone who can help solidify their future.

In an interview with Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, Prophet Kumchacha said that men should marry “God-fearing” women and not women with huge butts."



"If you are a young guy I'm advising you today not to marry big breast or butt it will not send you anywhere. Look for a woman who is responsible and God-fearing in which you can plan your future."

He echoed that men in Ghana are so obsessed with huge butts that they push other important people to their blind side.



Prophet Kumchacha said that huge butts will drag most Ghanaian men to hell on the Day of Judgment.