Don't blame Nigerians if Ghana's 'one-way' songs can't go international - Abrewa Nana

Abrewa Nana

Female singer and songwriter, Abrewa Nana known in real life as Dorcas Opoku Dakwa has diagnosed why Ghana music can’t go far and cross boundaries.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Abrewa Nana said most musicians only think of what they can make out of the songs within a month or two.



“Maybe that’s one of the reasons why our music in Ghana doesn’t go far because we’re not creative in doing the music,” she remarked.



She continued, “They think of what they can make out of the song within a month or two or three maybe that’s the impression they have about the music industry but that’s not how it is”.

Abrewa Nana revealed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that we often blame Nigerians when our songs don’t go international because our concepts have become ‘one-way’.



“So if it happens like that all our concepts become one way and maybe that’s why we can’t go far with our music and we always blame Nigerians,” she concluded.