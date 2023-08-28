Don’t blame Shatta Wale for the state of the industry - Mr Logic

Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic

Showbiz entrepreneur and pundit, Mr. Logic, has highlighted that attributing the challenges faced by the Ghana music industry solely to artistes like Shatta Wale is wrong.

In a discussion on United Showbiz on August 26, Mr. Logic explained that the common negative comparisons and criticisms that Ghanaian artistes face are some of the factors that discourage potential investors from the industry. He added that these negative narratives make it difficult for artistes who have the potential to achieve feats similar to those of their Nigerian counterparts.



"Who says Shatta Wale, who has been in the industry for the longest running, can't fill up the O2 Arena? It's because investors have lost confidence due to the constant negative conversations that surround the artistry and it affects the artistes and their prominence," he argued.



He acknowledged Nigerian acts like Asake who have achieved substantial success and stressed that Ghanaian artistes are equally capable of similar accomplishments, provided they receive the necessary resources and support.



Mr. Logic also drew attention to the different approaches taken by Nigerian artists compared to their Ghanaian counterparts. He stated that Ghanaian acts rely on personal contacts for self-promotion within the Ghanaian industry, while Nigerian artists focus on allocating budgets and resources for their own promotion.



"Ghanaian artists don't go all out in pushing their music and craft, unlike the Nigerians. they don't have any budget in promoting themselves or whatsoever rather they seek to ride on personal contacts for their gain rather than putting in the necessary resources for greater results, Ghanaian artist lacks the understanding of the business of music," he lamented.

He made it clear that the blame should not be placed solely on Shatta Wale or any individual artist for the industry's challenges. Instead, he highlighted that artists should support each other, but the main solution lies in providing adequate support and funding to foster growth within the industry.



"Don't blame Shatta Wale for the industry woes. It's not his responsibility to push anyone. Each of the artists is doing their work and no one is obliged to push the other. However, the key to success in the industry is if these artists get the major support and funding."



Mr. Logic's comments join efforts from various stakeholders and industry players, to reshape the current state of the Ghanaian music industry.



