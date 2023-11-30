Don’t blame me for the collapse of your church - Diana Asamoah tells Cecilia Marfo

Cecilia Marfo and Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has responded to allegations by her colleague Cecilia Marfo that she was partly responsible for the collapse of her church.

Recall that earlier in November, in an interview with Joy Prime, Cecilia Marfo claimed that Diana Asamoah and MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong were responsible for the collapse of her church, which experienced a membership decline from over 400 members to just under 40 members.



She said their insightful comments about her church and her style of worship were responsible for the situation.



In an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty on November 30, Diana Asamoah further provided a detailed response to the accusations.



Quoting passages from the Bible, she accused Cecilia Marfo of not following the teachings of Christ in her church, hence its eventual collapse.



She stressed that she and Kennedy Agyapong are only humans and do not have the power to cause the downfall of any church.



She cautioned Cecilia Marfo to stop the blame games and accept responsibility for her situation.

“I know the Bible says that if you want to build a church, if you don’t build it upon the word of God, it will not stand. Even Christ told the parable about the man who built their houses on different surfaces and told Peter “Upon this rock, I will build my church," she said.



“Kennedy Agyapong and I cannot collapse someone’s church. Even when Covid came, many churches were still standing. If a church collapses, then it wasn't built on the foundations of Jesus Christ in the first place,” she said.



ID/OGB



