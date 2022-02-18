Don’t bring curses on your generation – Francis Amo warns Ofori Amponsah

Francis Amo, Gospel Musician

Gospel minister, Francis Amo has fired back at highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah for saying most Ghanaian gospel musicians sing foolish songs.

Ofori Amponsah insulted gospel musicians for doing foolish songs on Kwaku Manu’s Aggressive Interview on Onua TV. The Alewa hitmaker feels that their songs should rather inspire people. Instead, they feed their consumers with sorrowful songs.



“Thou shall not judge, I can’t judge him, but God will Judge him for saying that. That’s if he really said that. Maybe he wants to revive his career. It may be that he’s doing so this for attention,” Minister Francis Amo opined.



Furthering his comments on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere show with Christian Agyei Frimpong, the minister said that since Ofori has the right to critic his fellow artiste, he should be very mindful because such utterances have dire consequences.

“There are things in the realm of the spirit. If you do, you bring curses on your family and your generations. He’s looking for trouble for his family because of this statement.



“Gospel music is sacred and must be accord with the respect it deserves. The likes of Elder Mireku and apostle Paul Oko Hackman’s works, Ofori term as stupid songs, have healed and inspired lots of people. He is ignorant of things of the spirit,” Francis Amo concluded.