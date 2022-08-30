Don't buy her an iPhone 14 - Reno Omokri

Author, Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a special senior adviser to former president Goodluck Jonathan has advised young men on the type of items they purchase as gifts for their female love interest.

In a long and brutal post on his official Facebook handle, the political commentator described as "foolish" the act of buying a gift as expensive as an iPhone 14 when the same hasn't been done for God or family.



He further questioned the rationale behind buying these expensive gifts when one doesn't own a house or a business.



"Before you buy an iPhone 14 for a girl you are not married to, as a sign of your love, ask yourself these 3 questions: Do I have a business? Do I have a home? Have I ever bought my parents such an expensive gift?" he quizzed.



"If you have three nos, then your gift is a sign of your foolishness, not a sign of your love! The first sacrificial giving wisemen make is always to God. The second is always to their parents. But the first sacrificial giving that a fool makes is always to his girlfriend. Why? Because immediate pleasure is more important to him than infinite treasure!"



His post has stirred some commentary on social media. See some reactions below:

Oluwasanmi Theophilus Taiwo wrote: The desperation for women honey pots have destroyed many men's lives. It's so scathing!



Ada Okeke commented: Daddy Reno, you are really coming back to your root... This kind of Post is your calling not politics...Daddy Reno, Asim ka njuo Idi single? Asking for my pastors daughter.



Zyon Dan wrote: Patron stingy men association, we are learning from you sir, Ride on.



Akintunde Kehinde commented: Not only buying for a babe sef, personally, using iPhone without a genuine business is a big foolishness, and again I do respect any single man who always hustle to make his parent happy first... Those people deserve everything.



Nancy Benson commented: I love the last line.... Infinite Treasure is better than immediate pleasure.