Don’t chastise Kuami Eugene for sampling, it’s a common practice - Pundit

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Edem Tsortome has defended popular Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene against criticism for using sampled music in his songs.

Speaking in a conversation on Showbiz University, Tsortome pointed out that sampling is a common practice in the music industry and that even famous artistes like Nigeria’s Burna Boy uses samples.



Tsortome stressed that sampling is a vital part of music creation, and that Kuami Eugene's creative use of samples has made him stand out from other artistes.



“It is a vital part of the music creation process, and Kuami Eugene’s innovative use of samples has set him apart from his peers,” he said.



Tsortome also highlighted the factors contributing to Kuami Eugene's success, mentioning his ability to adapt his sound while keeping his core fan base engaged.



He attributed this to the artiste’s knack for collaborating with top-tier fan bases and effectively leveraging their reach and impact.



“Even in 2021, a year in which he did not release new songs, Kuami Eugene managed to stay relevant in the music scene,” he said.

He noted that Kuami Eugene's collaborations with other artistes and his relatability to his fans have played a crucial role in his rise to stardom.



He added that Kuami Eugene's impact on other artists is significant, as his unique approach to music has inspired many emerging artistes, solidifying his influence in the Ghanaian music scene.



