Entertainment

‘Don’t close your heart to love because of my failed relationships’ - Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh Sexy 3.png Tonto Dikeh

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tonto Dikeh urges fans to continue to open their hearts to love

There are a million good people in the world, Tonto declares

Public urged to learn from failed relationship

Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has called on her millions of followers not to stop loving because of her failed romantic life.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to explain that, although she has told miserable stories about her past romantic life, that should not prevent her fans from falling in love.

She wrote, “Don’t let My Miserable Failed love story or the failure of others Love story deter you from believing you can’t make it. Don’t Let Other’s Poor choices to determine your life/belief.”

She believes that there are still genuine people in the world. The actress has urged her fans to learn from the failures of others but not to allow such experience to limit them.

“That we fail doesn’t mean we are failures. We learn from each mistake and we keep on the fire. There are Millions of beautiful love stories out there, It’s just that misery loves company hence you See only Bad news in the world today,” parts of the post read.

Last year, the actress fell out with her Prince Kpokpogri. They had a messy breakup which broke the internet. Her failed marriage to Churchill Olakunle also stirred social media in 2017. Tonto and Churchill parted ways in 2017, after two years of marriage and a son together.

Here is her post on Instagram;

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
