Don't compare 'Kwaku the Traveller' to my 'One Corner' - Patapaa

1.21463148 Black Sherif (left) and Patapaa (right)

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa Amisty says it is a mismatch for music lovers to compare Black Sherif’s "Kwaku the Traveller" to his debut hit single "One Corner.

According to Pataapa, no Ghanaian song has made waves around the world more than "One Corner," which remains Ghana’s biggest worldwide hit.

Black Sherif’s "Kwaku the Traveller '' has also made waves since its release, becoming the first Ghanaian song to rise to Number One on the Top 100 Apple Music Charts in Nigeria, has also debuted on the Billboard Top Thriller Global Charts.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Patapaa said: "One Corner" placed Ghana’s music on the global stage with music lovers around the world paying attention to Ghana’s music.

"The challenge that ‘One Corner’ generated all over the world was staggering. For me, I consider Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ as a social media song and it doesn’t even come close to 'Scopatumana'.

"I do agree that ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ is doing very well, but people shouldn’t compare it to my ‘One Corner’. People have to respect my ‘One Corner’ song because it placed Ghana on the world music map, "he told GNA Entertainment.

Pataapa further disclosed he will release his next song titled "Glass Nkoaa" in the first week of May having said that it would take over the waves around the world.

Source: GNA
