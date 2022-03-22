Don’t compare artistes with one hit song to veteran musicians – Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi

Multiple award-winning Highlife musician Julius Kojo Antwi better known by his fans as Kojo Antwi has warned people who compare the current crop of musicians to experienced ones like himself to put a stop to it because it quenches the fire of the young ones.

Kojo Antwi claims that the moment people begin to do such comparison, rising artistes begin to get swollen-headed and then slag behind forgetting they need to do more to succeed.



“Stop comparing artists with just one single to us”, Julius Kojo Antwi said in an interview with Asaase Radio monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to him, young musicians should rather be encouraged to learn from the old and experienced ones like him and not otherwise.

The legend went further in his interview and explained that the comparison quenches the fire of the young artistes too early rather than grooming them for the future.



“We quench their fire too early, much, much early and it kills me. It really affects me”, Kojo Antwi said warning Ghanaians to “stop treating young musicians as if they are in hospital queue” waiting to be called and leave the scene.