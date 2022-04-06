Don't compare football to pageantry - Inna Patty

Fomer beauty queen, Miss Ghana

Miss Ghana launched

Inna Patty calls on agencies to support Miss Ghana



Government support for Miss Ghana described as inadequate



Winner of Miss Ghana 2004 and CEO of Exclusive Events Ltd, Inna Patty, has said although football is a source of entertainment, it cannot be compared to beauty pageants.



According to the former beauty queen on asaaseradio.com, when it comes to the influence pageantry makes, it can’t be compared to football.



“I don’t want to compare it (pageantry) to football but aside from the World Cup, Miss World, Miss Ghana is the next biggest thing. Football is entertainment, but if you want to look at impacting society, and what we are doing you can’t compare it to football.



“We are alone in that space and it’s high time we are given our dues,” Patty told Caroline Sampson on Asaase Radio‘s Café 995.

Inna Patty while claiming pageantry stands taller than football in Ghana has called on the government and other stakeholders to invest more in beauty pageants, especially Miss Ghana.



“The government’s support is woefully inadequate. If we want to compare on that scale, then I will say we don’t have that support.



“But when you want to talk about support where they come in and grace occasions here and there, facilitate our visa processing, that’s the kind of support we get,” she added.



She furthermore noted that the help they are receiving from the government is not enough, hence, the need for powerful machinery to come to their aid to help contribute to the development of Ghana.



“We are in partnership together, the government can’t do everything, you need a powerful social development tool like what we are doing to help contribute to our national development,” Inna Patty disclosed.



The 65th Miss Ghana was launched at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Thursday, March 10, 2022.