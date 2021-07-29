Don’t compare me to Moesha, we have different lives to live – Hajia 4real

Ghanaian socialite, entrepreneur, fashion and social media influencer and musician, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia 4real or Mona 4real has opened up on her journey so far in the entertainment industry.

Hajia 4real who has already released three songs in her short stint as a musician has today (July 29, 2021) released fourth banger titled “Baby” which features Shatta Wale.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the beautiful Hajia 4real revealed that, she does not regret anything in life because her past life has made her who she is today.



Touching on the kind of relationship that exist between herself and born again christian, Moesha Bodoung, Mona disclosed that she is cool with Moesha and has no qualms and issue with her, but does not want to be compared to her, because she has her life to live and Moesha also has her life to live.

Watch video below:



