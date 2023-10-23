'Don’t demand what you can’t afford from men' - Toke Makinwa tells ladies

Nollywood actress CUM media personality, Toke Makinwa, has advised ladies against making outrageous demands from their partners.

According to the thespian, it does not make sense for a lady to demand what they can’t afford for themselves from their lovers.



Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, TokeMoments, she warned ladies against putting pressure on men.



She said, “As a woman, you’re living in Mushin, and you’re putting pressure on a guy to buy you a house in Banana Island. I’m sorry. Make it make sense. Can you buy it? Can you even move yourself out of where you are small?

“If he meets you maybe like halfway and you are saying to him ‘Bros, I worked hard to get halfway but I have a dream. My dream is not to be here where you met. And I’m not lazy. For me to leave this point to get to that point, you can see the trait of hard work. Are you going to join me to move there or are you going to be there?’ Period.”



Makinwa noted that women who make outrageous demands from men are the reason men disrespect women.



