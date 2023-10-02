Don’t ‘dirty’ Akufo-Addo! People are enjoying free SHS because of him - Diana Asamoah fights MC Yaa Yeboah

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has rebuffed claims that the Akufo-Addo-led government has underperformed and failed the nation under its tenure as president.

She noted that the free Senior High School (SHS) initiative the government has embarked upon is a major achievement that needs to be commended regardless of the challenges bedeviling the country.



Speaking as a panelist on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, which GhanaWeb monitored, Diana Asamoah refuted claims made by the MC Yaa Yeboah which tended to undermine the achievement of the government and urged her to be grateful to President Akufo-Addo for introducing free SHS.



“I don’t understand what my sister[MC Yaa Yeboah] says because my father [Akufo-Addo] did well. That sister, you said you are an NPP member but you dirty the Party and everything. The way you annoy me because of your useless talk. My father Akufo-Addo hasn’t done anything? The number of children enjoying free Senior High School (SHS), do you know how much it costs?



"Don’t say that again. He’s done well. If it's your father, you wouldn’t have said that about him. He has really done well if, for nothing at all, people are enjoying free SHS because of him so we should stop the ungratefulness and appreciate him,” she reiterated.



The gospel musician fumed after MC Yaa Yeboah in her earlier remarks lambasted President Akufo-Addo for not fulfilling most of his campaign promises and turning a deaf ear to the plight of the people.

“If the party [NPP] we support is not doing the right thing, with the motorway killing people and other things, if we talk about it, then you people make it look like we don’t like the party. When you meet people, they would tell you it's better than the NDC government even if it's bad.



“But we voted for NPP to be in government because NDC was not performing. They told us that they can do the job. What didn’t Bawumia say? Akufo-Addo said we are sitting on money yet we are suffering, he told us. Yet it’s been seven years, and we have to let them know what they’re doing is wrong,” said aggrieved MC Yaa Yeboah.



Watch the interview below





BS

