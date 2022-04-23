Don’t disconnect my balls – Nigerian singer warns ‘ladies’ ahead of show

Ruger sends a passionate appeal to ladies ahead of his show

Musician exits stage after a fan held his balls



Ruger recounts a‘ nasty’ encounter with a female fan in Uganda



After his traumatic encounter with a female fan on stage, Ruger, who has an upcoming show has cautioned ladies to comport themselves this time around.



The 22-year-old Nigerian singer’s warning stems from an earlier experience where an overbearing fan inappropriately reached for his penis midway through his performance in Uganda.



One can recall that the ‘dior’ hitmaker was earlier displeased with what ensued and for that matter, decided to cut short his performance on that particular day.



The singer afterward took to social media to rant about the encounter which he described as traumatizing.

But in a new development, Ruger who has been scheduled for another show at the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) in Nigeria, has pleaded with the female fans not to toil with his private parts.



“Never thought I had to do this but pls ABUAD girls!!! Don’t disconnect my penis from my balls tonight. I know this can be achieved. I believe in you guys. Thank you,” he wrote on Twitter.



His plea has since garnered scores of reactions from social media users with some creating humour out of it.



Read the post and comments below

















