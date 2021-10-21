Don’t disturb us with #FreeShatta Wale, the law must take its course – Vida Adutwumwaa

• Shatta Wale and others have been arrested for spreading false news

• Fans of the artiste are campaigning for his release



• Shatta and his accomplices have been remanded into police custody for a week



Female showbiz pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has lashed out at fans of dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah (Shatta Wale).



Fans of the controversial artiste who was arrested by the police on Monday night for spreading news of a gunshot attack, have since his arrest, been demanding his release through a social media campaign.



But speaking on the arrest in an interview with Accra FM’s Blessed Sogah, Vida Adutwumwaa slammed the dancehall artiste and called a bluff, the campaign by his fans.

“Shatta Wale, I think he has tried every level of beef in the country and he has made beef irrelevant in the country, and he made beef outlive its relevance in the industry. Because after beefing you, he comes out to say it was deliberate, you guys planned it and the whole spice about it just goes down. He has made beef irrelevant and now he wants to wrestle with the law.



She described the campaign as a needless cry, urging that, “If anybody wants to be with Shatta Wale, he can commit the same crime; feign gunshot and attacks, and you will be with him in the cells. Don’t come and disturb us with Free Shatta Wale Movement. The law must take its course.”



She further slammed other celebrities including rapper Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui who have been at the forefront of the campaign while insisting that the law should be allowed to take its course in the matter.



“If MDK and Fella cannot live without him, then they should also do the same thing; feign a gunshot and attack, and they will be in the same cell. Let us have our peace of mind. We are governed by the laws of this country and we would not sit down for anybody to beat their chest as if they are bigger than any individual and all the laws in this country. So please they should just let the law take its course. He has bitten more than he can chew,” she stated.



Meanwhile an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, remanded Shatta Wale and three other persons into police custody for a week in connection with the fake gun attack.





Background







For the next week, Shatta Wale and three others, who are facing the law over the publication of false news, will be in the custody of the police, following a court order.



Shatta and some individuals in his camp on Monday become persons of interest following a police investigation that was launched into reports of a gun attack on the dancehall artiste.

After two of his accomplices; Kojo Owusu Koranteng and Eric Venator were arrested on Monday night, Shatta Wale himself was arrested on Tuesday when he turned himself over to the police.



The three and another person, Iddris Yussif were put before court on Thursday where they were remanded into custody.



The group have been hit with charges including dissemination of false news to cause fear and panic as well as abetment of crime.



Meanwhile, Prophet Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as ‘Jesus Ahoufe’ of the New Life Kingdom Chapel who had been arrested around the matter was put before a court on Thursday for being the one who prophesied that Shatta Wale would be shot and killed on October 18, 2021.



It was his prophecy that prompted the dancehall artiste to prank the country, a thing he eventually admitted to having done because he felt his life was threatened.

The case has been adjourned to October 26, 2021.