'Don’t fight for movie roles' – Fred Amugi counsels colleagues

Fred Amugi067.jpeg Veteran actor, Fred Amugi

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Nii Amugi has urged actors and actresses not to fight over roles in movies because it does not bring the best in them.

According to him, before a director assigns a particular role to an actor he (the director) measures the strength, hence fighting for a change in role isn't the best.

“Don’t fight for roles. Whatever the role a director gives you, do it to perfection because the director knows you can perform”, Mr. Fred Amugi said in an interview on Movement TV monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

Mr. Fred Nii Amugi also urged actors and actresses also cautioned actors over such acts adding that it does not bring out the best in them.

He added it is better for an actor to appear in one scene in a movie and perform it well than to be in an entire film without having an impact.

“It is better than roaming in a movie without doing anything relevant. You do it, convince the director for the next movie or for a future role”, he advised.

