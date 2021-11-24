Don't fool Africans - Nigerians react to the absence of Wizkid's 'essence' from Grammy nominations list
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the 2021 Grammy award nominations.
In the nomination list, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rocky Dawuni, Tems, Femi, and his son Made Kuti made it to the group of selected artistes from Africa to be nominated for the Grammy Awards which comes off on January 31, 2022.
Whiles many have expressed excitement at the nominations of their favourites, others are of the view that Nigerian artistes were robbed at this year's nominations.
Some believe that the song 'Essence' by Wizkid and Tems deserved to be nominated for Song of the Year as the track made its way to become a world wide anthem.
Fans of Wizkid are of the opinion that the artiste deserves the nominations due to his affiliation with Drake and Beyonce as he literally gave them the biggest song on their album.
See the list for Global Music nominations below:
Best Global Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.
• Mohabbat
Arooj Aftab
• Do Yourself
Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
• Pà Pá Pà
Femi Kuti
• Blewu
Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
• Essence
Wizkid Featuring Tems
Best Global Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.
• Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1
Rocky Dawuni
• East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert
Daniel Ho & Friends
• Mother Nature
Angelique Kidjo
• Legacy +
Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
• Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Wizkid
Read some tweets;
certified lover boy $
When will African music be getting the main categories
@RecordingAcad - Essence deserves the song of the year.
@AdemOlanrewaju
None bigger than essence
@ChrisOs63737006
Grammy awards Please say the truth don't fool African people wizkid essence is best r&b best pop we are not longer fool we wise up album of the year made in Lagos
@mannymonnie
Why is
@wizkidayo
#MIL and #Essence not nominated for both the album and song of the year category ?? Injustice and unfair.
@RecordingAcad
do the right thing
@Jugo_kc
Why can't you guys nominate Wiz for song of the year. Must it be Global kinikor
@jo_ke_rrr
So no davido again this year.
Nawa.
Man should really up his game
@AlbumTalksHQ
Police cars revolving lightBurna Boy has now scored at least a #GRAMMYs nomination in the past 3 years consecutively:
@andeeblayz
Wizkid fans are happy he got Grammy nominations in leftover categories?!
C’mon! He had the anthem of d summer w/ Essence ! Got snubbed in SOTY & ROTY categories & all his fans could do is rejoice?!
His fans only come alive when it’s to drag Davido and burna boy! FOH 1/2