Don't force wives to take your surnames - Bishop to husbands

Bishop speaks on marriage

Husbands advised not to change their wives’ surname



Change of surname for wives isn't Biblical, husbands told



Men have been admonished not to force their wives to drop their surnames and take theirs after marriage despite it being a norm.



According to Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah, the Accra Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, the popular tradition is not biblical, the reason Christians who practice the word must follow it to the latter, noting that the likes of Abraham never had their wives bearing their names.



Bishop Owusu-Ansah charged men to focus on building a life with their partners instead of changing their names which is their family's identity.



“So it is my view that if I marry you as my wife, I don’t need to impose my name on you because you come from a family and I believe that coming from a family, there is a reason why God put you and brought you out of that family. So keeping that name doesn’t change anything if you are my wife," he made this known in a submission on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on May 20, 2022.

The Bishop, quoting the scriptures furthered: "I have read through the whole Bible, there is nowhere that you will come across that Adam’s wife was Mrs. Adam neither Jacob’s wife was Mrs. Jacob neither Isaac, Joshua or Daniel.



“So if we the Christians are practicing the same thing, then I believe that we have to apply everything from the beginning to the end. And you come to New Testament, I haven’t come across that Mathew’s wife was Mrs. Mathew or John’s wife was Mrs. John.”



