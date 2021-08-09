Don’t hesitate to invest in your craft no matter how expensive – OJ to musicians

Gospel musician, OJ

Ghanaian gospel musician, OJ has asked his colleagues to cultivate the habit of investing immensely in their craft. According to him, musicians should not hesitate to seek help or otherwise enrich themselves in areas in which they fall short.



To buttress his point, he cited instances where he would rather employ the services of choreographers in his music videos because he sucks at dancing.



“I am not a good dancer so when I want to do a choreography I engage the services of dancers to make my performance complete. The likes of Sonny Achiba, Reggie Rockstone and Slim Busterr are very good dancers and, therefore, don’t need dancers for their performances but Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah and myself will need dancers to make our choreography complete,” he stated in an interview with Daily Graphic.

“I put in a lot during my performance because I want to be always remembered when I leave the stage and Ghanaians love me for that. The comments I hear after my performances encourage me to do more and I always win because I have perfected my act,” he added.



He also shared some ‘chilling’ testimonies from Ghanaians after listening to his songs;



“I had a Muslim calling in on Joy FM some time ago that he prays with my songs every morning. The other day, a man confessed to me that he had plans of divorcing his wife but when he listened to my songs he aborted the idea. I am more than okay when my songs impact society. The joy of hearing testimonies of how my songs have touched lives is my greatest joy.”



Gospel minister OJ has churned back-to-back hits over the years including Onipa Hia Mmoa, Koso Na Koso, Adom Ne Odo, Se Me Bue M’ano and Wana Mosi and many others.



