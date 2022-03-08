Don't hold on to the problems, tell your husband - Stephanie Benson's advice to wives

Singer, Stephanie Benson

Women advised to share their sexual issues with their partners

Stephanie Bensons says honesty is key in marriage



Don't be afraid of your husbands, women told



The marriage of Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson and her husband, John Benson, who share five children together has been described by many as 'goals' based on the unflinching love they have for each other.



Stephanie in an interview on GTV Breakfast with Kafui Dey has disclosed that a number of women always flood her inbox with issues they face in their marriages which they dread to share with their husbands.



She admitted that some women in our part of the world are not confident enough to discuss their problems as well as sexual issues with their partners.

Stephanie has therefore called for change while noting that trust and honesty are the key ingredients for long-lasting marriage or relationship.



"Marriage is patience and respect and especially trust. There is not a lot of that here. I was counselling so many women on my page, in my DM. I used to get like 30 a day, I still do and there are a lot of women who are lost in their relationships.



"They there are having problems down there (vagina), maybe pains and infections, they are not able to tell their husbands or even go to the gynaecologist... I had to counsel them on how to deal with those kinds of situations. Honesty is the most important thing, if you have any issues speak to him instantly, don't hold on to it. Women hold on to the problems they are having," Stephanie advised.



See the video below:



